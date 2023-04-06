New details emerge for bumper, multi-million dollar development

A drop in the number of townhouses and apartments proposed for the bumper development at the former Orange base hospital site are just a few of the amendments now on public display.
Bordered by Prince, Sale and Dalton Streets, developer MAAS Group Properties reached an agreement with Orange City Council in 2021 to build multi-storey housing with a public car park and green space on the 10,690 metres square lot.
The site where the former Frost Ward used to be, an application in 2022 proposed developing 17 townhouses and a complex with 63 apartments.
But recent changes scrap one terrace to now make it 16 townhouses; using the space to up the shared access along the site's eastern boundary instead.
For the same reason and on the same boundary line, another edit removes three units from the residential flat building; meaning the apartment complex number drops to 60.
Other amendments to the proposal include:
New plans also position the building further back from Prince and Sale Streets, which includes reducing the size of the public park in the middle of the block.
Details of those changes include:
The proposed 60-apartment residential complex will front Prince Street and be a mix of one, two and three bedroom spaces.
For the multi-dwelling housing, the flat building of 16 townhouses will each be serviced by a basement car park.
This will include shared vehicle/pedestrian road access connecting the mid-block together between Dalton and Prince Streets, with full completion of the whole site projected for 2025.
Considering the capital investment value for a council-related development, the project's approval will ultimately be decided by the Western Regional Planning Panel.
While Orange City Council and MAAS have entered a sale agreement, the WRRP remains the consent authority until the purchase is finalised.
Council will continue dealing with the public exhibition of the DA, with the new project documents now made available for community submissions.
The deadline for public comment has been set for 5pm by Friday, April 15.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.