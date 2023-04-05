Nats anoint leader after party room challenge

The anticipated battle for the NSW Nationals leadership has been won.
Member for Dubbo Dugald Saunders has been unsuccessful in his attempt to gain leadership of the Nationals in a party room meeting at parliament on Wednesday.
All leadership positions were on the table in the first party meeting since last month's state election, where the Nationals failed to gain any ground on their regional rivals.
Mr Saunders put up his hand to challenge party leader Paul Toole - who has been in the position since 2021 following the resignation of John Barilaro - but was outvoted, a Nationals party spokesperson confirmed to ACM.
It is unknown yet how many of the 16-member party room voted for Saunders.
Relatively new to parliament, the former ABC radio presenter was first voted into the seat of Dubbo with a narrow margin in 2019 after sitting member Troy Grant retired.
Since being elected into office, he has served as the Minister for Agriculture and the Minister for Western New South Wales under former premier Dominic Perrottet.
Deputy leader Bronnie Taylor - formerly Minister for Women and Minister for Rural Health - also retained her role as deputy leader of the party.
More to come.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
