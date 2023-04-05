Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Angus McDonald has been named as coach of Central West Blue Bullettes

Tom Barber
By Tom Barber
Updated April 5 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 1:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's helped guide Dubbo to Ferguson Cup title, now Angus McDonald has been tasked with a mission to guide the Central West Blue Bullettes to a fourth straight NSW Country Rugby Union Championship title.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Barber

Tom Barber

Journalist

I cover a mixture of news and sport for the Liberal after graduating from university in 2020.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'Tragic death' of 28-year-old disability client sparks legal action
Kyah Lucas, pictured here in 2015, died in 2022. Legal proceedings have now commenced in regards to her death. Picture by Jude Keogh.
'Great' housing development, new hardware store confirmed plus everything else from council
No comments
An artits's render of the proposed redveleopment of the Kite Street entrance to the old DPI building.
Nats anoint leader after party room challenge
Paul Toole and Dugald Saunders at a regional communities summit in Dubbo last year. Picture by Jude Keogh
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 31-April 1 - Part II
HAWKES: Mia Rowland, Angus Wilson.
More from my region
Dr Li has the gift of the gab and will put her speaking skills to the ultimate test
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Miao Li with her Toastmasters awards after winning the evaluation and humorous categories. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Debutantes keep tradition alive for a good cause
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
No comments
Georgia Cole and Pat Tulaga, Eliza Fahey and Austen Brown, Meg Fahey and James Edmunds, Kirby Maslin and Tom Maslin, Emily Molloy and Will Bolam, Hannah Thorpe and Ashlee Coe, Claire Turner and Brodie Gartner, Laura Vonthien and Charlie Vonthien. Picture supplied.
Dubbo chooks head to Sydney to claim their spots in Royal pecking order
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Ryan Harris with one of his Orpington Bantams that he will take to the Sydney Royal Easter Show from April 6 to 17. Picture by Belinda Soole
Virtual diagnosis at Blayney MPS misses appendicitis in six-year-old boy
Blayney Chronicle
Blayney Chronicle
No comments
Eli Jones had an appendectomy only 30 minutes after it was discovered that he had a ruptured appendix.
More national stories
Cleo Smith kidnapper Terence Kelly jailed for 13 years
Four-year-old Cleo was found alone in a room, 18 days after she went missing. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Hot cross buns contaminated with metal
No comments
The varieties of Woolworths hot cross buns being recalled have a best before date of April 5, 2023.
Community rallies to reunite dog with her emotional owner
No comments
Violet was missing for five days in Sydney's northern beaches. Photo from Find Violet Facebook group.
Girls at greater risk of maltreatment as common types of abuse prevail
No comments
A close up on a young boy's face. Picture by Kat Smith