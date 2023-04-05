Wharf Review: Looking for Albanese | April 6
The Wharf Revue is back in Orange and they're tacking inflation, rising interest rates, conflict in Ukraine, climate disaster, culture wars, COVID and more. See it all at Orange Civic Theatre at 8pm on Thursday. Tickets are available on ticketek.
Milthorpe Creative Arts Easter Art Exhibition | April 7
Check out this stunning collection of art created by local artists and artisans available for viewing and purchases. The exhibition is at the Museum grounds in the Pioneers Gallery. Free entry is available. The exhibition is open Friday to Sunday 9.30am to 3.30pm and Monday April 10 9.30am to 2pm. Get more details here.
Easter Saturday at Stockman's Ridge Wines | April 8
Stockman's Ridge Wines are celebrating Easter in style with live music, wine tastings, delicious food, helicopter joy rides and a giant jumping castle. They're promising fun for the whole family (including fur babies). Buy your tickets here.
Easter lunch at the Oriana | April 9
Don't want to do the Easter Sunday cooking? Well then don't! The Oriana are hosting Easter Lunch in their Peacock Room Restaurant. Enjoy a three course lunch with an Easter cocktail. Book here
Molong Village Markets | April 10
The Molong Village Markets are back! Make the most of your long weekend by taking a trip down the road to the Village Markets. There's over 140 stalls and every dollar spent helps Molong recover from the floods. Breakfast is available from 8am and stalls are open between 9am and 2pm. Read more here.
Sculptures by the bush | April 6 to April 30
You've heard of Sculptures by the Sea, may we introduce Sculptures by the Bush a trail of outdoor creative artworks that dot the scene landscapes in Blaney in April.
This fun activity has become a highlight of the April school holidays as creative locals and community groups create hay bale art, farm art and/or scarecrows.
