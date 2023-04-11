It was a sea of orange, blue, yellow and pink at the Anson Street colour run last term.
The school spent term one focused on kindness, to celebrate the kind term they held the colour run alongside the 'Do It For Cancer' fund raiser.
The school reported students and staff had a great afternoon of fun and laughter while raising over $13,000.00.
Central Western Daily photographer Carla Freedman was at the Anson Street School to capture the fun and excitement.
