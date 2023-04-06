State titles are a few months away but there are good things brewing for Orange netball following their most recent triumph.
Orange was undefeated as they took out the 2023 West Central West regional league, successfully defending their 2022 title.
The side saw off Bathurst Under 17s in the final 44-39 at the Dubbo netball courts.
Captain-coach Caitlyn Harvey, who was sidelined due to injury, said she was pleasantly surprised with the side's cohesion.
"I was originally supposed to be playing as well as captain-coaching with Dani Turner but I ended up with a concussion last week so I wasn't able to play but I still went along to coach," she said.
"I wasn't really too sure what to expect because it was quite a new team.
"A lot of the girls hadn't played together before and we saw some interesting combinations we hadn't played before.
"Honestly I had no idea of what to expect and I was actually surprised with how they went. They played quite well and ended up gelling.
The side won five out of six group matches with their only blemish a 20-all draw with Dubbo Blue. They then thumped Dubbo White in the semi-final 67-18 to qualify for the decider.
Harvey said the bulk of the side will return for the senior state titles in June.
"We put a lot of emphasis on full court defence, from shooters all the way to defence and I think that's what really put us over the line in the grand final," she said.
"We just play the one competition for this team but a lot of the girls will be in the team that goes away to play in the state titles."
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
