I am truly humbled to have been elected by the good people of the Orange electorate as your state representative for a third term.
Thank you for your support and faith in me - it is a such an honour to serve you all.
My team and I have worked hard for the past seven years, since I was first elected in the 2016 by-election.
I've wasted no time since the election, and I've continued meeting with constituents and addressing their issues.
I have also directly communicated with incoming Premier Chris Minns, opening dialogue with the view to outline issues and advancing the interests of our electorate and the broader region.
The Labor cabinet is yet to be finalised, however as soon as these positions are officiated I'll commence engaging with the ministries to resolve constituent's concerns and progress action on the important issues.
As always, I am available, accessible and approachable to all.
Please do not hesitate to contact my office, either by dropping in to 123 Byng Street Orange, calling on 02 6362 5199 or email to orange@parliament.nsw.gov.au
I've had the fortune of meeting Nedd Brockmann a few times now, and he never ceases to impress and amaze me.
The Bedgerebong-bred Brockmann is a celebrated former student of Orange's Kinross Wolaroi School, whose huge heart and determination have propelled him into Aussie folklore.
I've followed Nedd's charitable fundraising efforts over the past few years - starting with his 2020 charitable fundraising mission for the Australian Red Cross by running 50 marathons in 50 days!
As huge a feat as that was, especially considering he worked full-time as a sparky at the time, it pales in comparison to his mammoth 2022 charitable fundraising quest.
As most will already know by now, last year Nedd successfully ran almost 4000km from the west coast to the east coast of Australia - in just 46 days and 12 hours.
In doing so, Nedd raised close to $2m which went to the charity Mobilise for homelessness.
In Nedd's own words, following the completion of his trans-continental run ... Australia: Ran it, $1.82m: raised it, Body: cooked it, 11kgs: lost it, Nation: Inspired it, Mind: lost it, Sleep: Earned it.
Nedd is a unique young man; he is extremely driven and determined, demonstrates commitment, and possesses both incredible mental and physical grit. It is no surprise that this inspirational and accomplished young man is now in high demand as a motivational speaker at events.
Earlier this week I had the honour of being the master of ceremonies at the Lunch and Learn event at the Orange Ex-Services Club, kindly hosted by Regional Development Australia (RDA) and Business Orange.
Nedd Brockmann was guest speaker at this motivational event.
It was great to see RDA's TEN4TEN and other local school students in attendance to be inspired by Nedd. The event was packed-out and there wasn't a seat left in the house!
Nedd has such infectious positivity and possesses wisdom ahead of his years. I will share a few of his quotes and mantras;
"Make yourself accountable - no matter the cost."
"Show up every day...show up, show up and just keep showing up."
"Get comfortable being uncomfortable."
"There's never a right to time to start, you've just got to pull the trigger and make it happen"
Most of us can learn a thing or two from Nedd, and maybe take a leaf out of his book. Thanks to Nedd Brockman and the teams of RDA Central West and Business Orange for this incredible event. Well done.
