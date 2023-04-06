Vandal strikes latest Lords Place installation in broad daylight

Orange City Council have gone to police after a mysterious figure wearing a mask was seen defacing the Lords Place South FutureCity upgrade.
The stretch between Summer Street and Kite Street has seen a flurry of activity over the past few weeks with the installation of dining pods, shelters and painting in addition to road and drainage works for the $1.4 million project.
However in a bizarre turn of events, several businesses spotted a lone vandal spray painting one of the freshly installed shade structures on Thursday, April 6. The attack took place after lunchtime.
Council's communications and engagement manager Nick Redmond told the CWD police had been contacted over the incident.
"A number of people in the street provided images to council of someone writing some graffiti on one of the shade structures," Mr Redmond said.
"Orange City Council has provided the images to police. The Lords Place area is also covered by CCTV cameras."
Deputy mayor Gerald Power has urged residents to be patient as work nears completion on the Lords Place South upgrade.
Council had set a time frame of Easter for the majority of work to be completed. As of Thursday afternoon, most of the fences had been removed.
There have also been changes made to the time allocations for car parks.
Between 8.30am and 6pm Monday to Friday and 8.30am to 12pm on Saturday, cars will only be able to park for a total of 15 minutes in parallel parking spaces and 30 minutes in 60 degree parking spaces.
Councillor Power urged patience and encouraged residents to consider walking.
"Like any change, it will take some time to adjust to this new way of using Lords Place South so I'm asking people to be patient while we all get used to this change," he said.
"As part of creating a pedestrian-friendly CBD, the aim is to encourage people to drive to a convenient car park and then walk to a shop from there.
"That's why council is exploring options to build a multi-level car park which would double the amount of parking at the Ophir Car Park."
The news follows a vote to increase the total number of car parking spots in the CBD by 43.
Councillors voted in favour of the proposed changes which would see parking altered from 45 degrees to 60 degrees in Lords Place and surrounding streets.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
