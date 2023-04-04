'I've heard nothing from Telstra': Tavern left to fend for itself after internet outage

Businesses across Lucknow were left to fend for themselves during a recent five day internet outage.
Dorothy Jones and her husband Tony Jones took ownership of the Lucknow Tavern at the beginning of 2023 and it wasn't long before they found themselves in a sticky situation.
Between Thursday, March 30 and Monday, April 3, the pub, along with the majority of the town itself, was left without a mobile signal as a result of a damaged Telstra cable which also impacted Tottens Hill.
In a statement issued to the Central Western Daily, Telstra regional general manager Michael Marom thanked "everyone for their patience."
But according to Mrs Jones, at no point during the five-day stretch were they contacted by Telstra about the issue.
"We received no update on whether it would be a day, a month. We weren't told what the problem was," she said.
As a result of the mobile outage, the pub was without a working Eftpos machine for both Thursday and Friday nights.
"People would walk out. In this day and age, not too many people carry cash," Mrs Jones said.
"Some people were understanding, other people said that we should be better."
Through her own determination and with some help from their Eftpos provider, Tyro Payments, they were able to hotspot the Mrs Jones' phone to the machine so that from the weekend onwards, customers were able to pay by card. The problem with this was it required Mrs Jones and her phone to be in the pub for the plan to work.
"A lot of people were very frustrated and we kept saying it's not our fault, that it was everywhere in Lucknow," she added.
"A lot of people I spoke to who were locals said their phones wouldn't work. When they'd go in to Orange, they'd suddenly get about ten messages. People said all the businesses should band together, but Telstra aren't going to listen to a little village like ours."
Despite having only owned the business for nine weeks, this isn't the first time an issue like this has arisen.
"Once we get a bit of wind or storm, you have no signal," Mrs Jones added.
"It's affected us a lot."
The tavern's outage had been resolved by Monday evening.
Telstra's general manager said the company's technicians "worked to get everyone back online as quickly as possible.
"We are investigating what caused the damage, and also looking into why customers weren't given the heads up about the outage."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
