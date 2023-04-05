Your once in a lifetime opportunity

Central Western Daily's Property of the Week, Friday April 7: 'Wallendoon' Merga Street, Cudal:
Superbly set on highly productive 25 acres, 'Wallendoon' is the perfect property and is suitable for a diverse range of agricultural pursuits. Picturesque and private terrain ranging from undulating hills to creek flats, the small title with subdivision potential and building entitlements has been thoughtfully subdivided into six paddocks, currently designed for 'cell' grazing plus creek flats.
Listing agent, Tom Campbell, said that with an authentic Canadian design and steeped in history, the 'Wallendoon' homestead is undoubtedly amongst the district's finest. "The home features exterior cladding with Canadian Cyprus weatherboards and decorative wood scalloping that have combined to fashion a home radiating timeless elegance, individual character, warmth and style," he said. "Guests are welcomed by an iconic 'yesteryear' circular driveway that is surrounded by mature trees and well planned gardens."
This five bedroom home also features expansive three metre wide wrap-around front verandahs that are illuminated by seven classic coach lights and provide sheltered, peaceful nooks while boasting picture perfect rural views over Boree Creek.
Tom said potential buyers simply had to step into this unique and grandeur home with its fastidiously preserved original features and they would be captivated by an atmosphere of old world charm. "A notable characteristic, the lounge, dining and main bedroom all have large double hung windows reaching to the floor," he said. "When opened these windows create doorways providing access to front verandahs while letting in beautiful breezes during the warmer months."
The home boasts numerous features including an stunning entry with impressive 'five panel' style cedar door with glass leadlight, and gracious reception foyer. There is also the magnificent and ornate four metre high plaster ceilings that incorporate 'lyre' and 'flannel flower' designs, three stylish marble and three decorative timber mantels, and polished birch floorboards throughout most of the home.
The internal and external doors have overhead opening 'circulation' windows and owners will enjoy year round comfort with reverse-cycle air conditioning in six rooms along with extensive insulation, and three working fireplaces.
