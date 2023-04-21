Network coverage extension devices help keep Australia connected

Telstra has developed the Telstra GO Repeater to help Australians maintain that special connection with loved ones. Picture supplied

This is branded content for Telstra

In our increasingly digital world, connection is more important than ever, both online and offline - no matter what journey you're on.

Whether you live in a rural area, or you're enjoying some of Australia's beautiful landscapes in a caravan, a reliable internet connection and phone signal is so important, regardless of your situation.

We rely on connection for work, leisure and play.

Telstra recognises this, and has developed the Telstra GO Repeater to help Australians maintain that special connection with loved ones, and their important endeavours.

The GO Repeater is a network coverage extension device that maximises mobile signal in areas of low coverage.

It works by receiving a signal from nearby Telstra mobile base stations, then amplifying and distributing the upgraded signal to a designated area through an antenna.

Virtual work meetings, FaceTime calls, image sharing and video streaming are all important events in our daily lives, and Telstra's Go Repeater devices aim to improve them by boosting the quality and strength of images and sounds.

The devices also improve handset battery life, limiting the need for handsets to constantly search for a signal, again upholding connection and communication.

With an increased uptake in remote work and local travel, the GO Repeater devices are a welcome innovation, helping to keep families in touch with improved video calling capabilities and remote workers on track with reduced disruptions to the network.

The devices come in two different forms; the Telstra GO Mobile Repeaters and the Telstra GO Stationary Repeaters.

The Telstra GO Mobile Repeater is suitable for use in cars, other vehicles, marine vessels, or caravans while the Telstra GO Stationary Repeater has been designed for use in offices, buildings, homes, and businesses.

Telstra proudly provides Australia's largest mobile network, with 2.6 million square kilometres of network covering millions of Australians right across the country. But regional and remote connectivity has seen its limitations, and the GO Repeater Devices can help to maximise the coverage that does exist.

They provide peace of mind to regional and remote Australians, whether they're working on the family farm or enjoying the breathtaking landscapes of our coastlines and bushland.

It means you may no longer have to choose between getting on with the job or living life to the fullest and having a stable internet connection - because the devices aim to help you have it all within the network footprint.

To learn more about Telstra's GO Repeater devices, head to https://www.telstra.com.au/coverage-networks/network-coverage-extension-devices