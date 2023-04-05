Tributes paid to beloved gym-goer who 'would go out of his way for anyone'

Tributes have been paid to a beloved gym-goer who was "always there if you needed something."
Johnathon Ringhof died suddenly on March 18 at the age of 31 after suffering a heart attack.
One Strength gym owner and godfather to Mr Ringhof's children, Lyle Davis, said it was a devastating loss.
"He was a real care-taker character and would always check up on everyone and see how they were going," Mr David said.
"He would go out of his way for anyone."
Friends for nearly four years, Mr Davis said the pair became close when the Blayney man joined the Moulder Street gym.
"When he had his recent kids, he asked us to be godparents to his child. I never planned on having to make good on the promise," Mr Davis added.
"If we opened at 4am, he'd be here at 4.01am. He was an incredibly disciplined dude. The more we became mates, we developed a bit of a competitive friendship.
"He taught a lot of the guys how to do correct strongman training and took quite a lot of boys under his wing."
Described as a social butterfly, Mr Ringhof would often go out of his way to make sure the place he trained was always looking its best.
"He painted the entire gym, refused to charge us a cent. He was so onboard with helping this place grow and being a part of it. It's a huge loss," Mr Davis added.
"You could ring him any time for anything. The way he looked out for other people, it's exactly what we try to push as a culture. He was always there if you needed something. He was a great guy.
"Johno was truly my one of the best men I have ever had the pleasure of knowing, One Strength would not be what and where it is without this man and the amount he has helped us grow from behind the scenes."
A Gofundme page was set up to help the family of Mr Ringhof help with funeral expenses and his children.
As of publishing, it has raised a bit more than $2500.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
