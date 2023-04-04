Just in time for Easter: Here's an inside look at the new Lolly Bug

Central Western Daily
Your first look at the new Lolly Bug store after it reopens

Reidun Berntsen
By Reidun Berntsen
Updated April 4 2023 - 2:16pm, first published 12:00pm
An iconic stop along the Great Western Highway, The Lolly Bug is set to reopen 15 months after the devastating loss of its original premises.

