'Relief' for region as mine decision made ... now what for Kings Plains?

Regardless of what side of the fence you sit on, one common reaction from the Independent Planning Commission's decision to conditionally approve the McPhillamy's Gold Project north of Blayney is one of relief.
If there is one person that has had to weather the slings, arrows and bouquets from all sides it is the mayor of Blayney Shire Council, Scott Ferguson.
Cr Ferguson, and indeed every sitting and past councillor, have been at the forefront of community support and opposition to the mine, and for himself the decision has been a long time coming.
"My first reaction was a bit of relief that finally a decision has been made," he said.
"We've all been on this journey for many years now and especially for the community of Kings Plains they've had this hanging over their heads for the entire time.
"I'm very happy to have seen a decision being made, even though it's not what some people wanted."
Aside from the substantial impact that the mine will have on that community, Cr Ferguson believes that Blayney won't be too much different in the immediate years to come.
"Blayney is an existing mining community that just about everyone in the region is either directly or indirectly benefiting from existing mining," he said.
"We're familiar with the impacts good and bad so I don't think it will have a major impact on most of the community, apart from those out at Kings Plains who I have an enormous amount of sympathy for.
"While the region and state will and does enjoy the prosperity that mining brings, it will come at a cost for those residents around Kings Plains."
One of the benefits of the mine for the shire, Cr Ferguson believes, is the confidence it brings for businesses and potential residents thinking of moving to the shire.
"Maybe in 12 months time we'll be looking for these types of developments as things slow down and we maybe go into recession. Maybe then we'll be happy to have these major investments happening."
One of the main arguments used by both sides is one of job creation. Those for saying it will create jobs in town, whilst others believe that workers will need to be imported from other regional areas and states.
Some of these miners come from all around Australia and it would be nice if some of them settle here in Blayney permanently rather than commuting in.- Blayney Shire mayor Scott Ferguson
"There is no one in Blayney looking for a job," he said. "The employment for the potential mine will come from outside the region, much like Cadia.
"We're a net importer of jobs with Cadia as more people come into the shire than people leave our shire to work.
"Those 240 places will come from all around the region, not just out of Blayney. One of our other concerns, other than the residents of Kings Plains, was the impact that will have on accommodation in the district and Blayney."
Ideally turning some of those itinerant workers into full time residents would be the best outcome for Blayney township, Cr Ferguson said.
"Some of these miners come from all around Australia and it would be nice if some of them settle here in Blayney permanently rather than commuting in."
In the meantime the mayor said that council staff are currently poring through the 70 page statement of reasons for the decision to discover what it means for council.
"No matter who it is in the community, council, Regis or BHPG, those conditions are law, they're sacrosanct. They have to work under those conditions."
Started working in newspapers in the 1990's in the darkroom of the Pastoral Times in Deniliquin before moving to Millthorpe in 2003. Soon after arriving I started as a photographer at the CWD. Now a journalist at the Blayney Chronicle.
