With various entertainment across town during the week, the Street Parade on Saturday morning, Community Glow and Markets on Saturday night, the crowd will not be disappointed.
After watching the balloons take off, why not check out the Street Parade. Held at 10am on Saturday, April 15, there is something for everyone including a variety of floats, vehicles and community groups, a CWA "all day breakfast", and there will be plenty of stalls and shops to browse throughout the morning.
The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge (CIBC) is on once again and the Central West is set to play host to some amazing balloon pilots along with a big crowd that has booked in to attend. Running from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16, the CIBC is sure not to disappoint as many people come to watch the various events and tasks across the five day festival.
Always popular with visitors is the Cabonne Community Glow. This signature event is a family friendly spectacle and should not be missed. Held at the Canowindra Sportsground, the event is headlined by a number of hot air balloons who inflate around 7pm and then light up like giant lightbulbs reaching into the sky. Afterwards they then synchronise their lights to an amazing musical soundtrack.
Visitors are advised to bring camping chairs, blankets or picnic rugs to get a great view of the entertainment, with CIBC Vice President, Adam Barrow, saying the night wasn't just about balloons. "Food, drinks and alcohol are available to be purchased onsite with a delicious range on offer including vegetarian and Asian cuisine, fresh burgers, and a wine and can bar," he said. "There will also be over 40 stalls offering everything from crafts to lollies to fashion for the crowd to peruse during the night markets."
Adam also said the team was excited to announce their headline act for this year's Cabonne Community Glow was 2022 Golden Guitar winners, Darlinghurst. "Darlinghurst won their first Golden Guitar at the 50th Australian Country Music Awards for New Talent of the Year," he said. "This band is amazing, they really rock out and bring the party."
Held on Saturday, April 15, tickets to the Cabonne Community Glow are available online at 123Tix with Adults (18+) costing $10 plus a booking fee, while Children (U18) are $2.00 plus a booking fee.
The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge (CIBC) can be a lot of hard work and planning for the balloon teams and pilots. The Balloon Challenge Competition involves the pilots completing a number amazing tasks such as the Hare and Hound, Land Run, Elbow, Race To Area, and Key Grab.
It's been said the Key Grab is one of the more difficult and spectacular tasks and CIBC Vice President, Adam Barrow, said it was one the pilots loved.
"You have to fly from three kilometres away under a bubble of hot air that you cant steer, then try and take an 80cm foam key off the top of a pole," he said. "It's incredibly challenging and has only been done four times in Australia."
The launch sites for the competition change depending on the tasks and weather, but Adam said that people can follow the balloons on their quest for glory. "People can follow Facebook for launch sites as we let people know as soon as the pilots know.
"People can follow the balloons along on the roads, but ae asked to please not drive into any private property," he said. "You can catch the balloons from Wednesday to Sunday, from 6am until about 8am and again in the afternoons around 4pm depending on the weather."
While there are no balloons better suited to tasks than others, Adam said the field of 2023 was a tight one. "It all comes down to the skill of the pilot, and a bit of luck," he said. "We have the full range here of pilots just starting with 35 hours to pilots with over 4000 hours, but most pilots here have around 300 hours of flight time over at least 10 years."