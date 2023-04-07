The balloons are back baby Advertising Feature

Amazing balloons, fantastic markets, delicious food and top music- you simply couldn't ask for anything more. File Picture

The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge (CIBC) is on once again and the Central West is set to play host to some amazing balloon pilots along with a big crowd that has booked in to attend. Running from Wednesday, April 12 to Sunday, April 16, the CIBC is sure not to disappoint as many people come to watch the various events and tasks across the five day festival.

Always popular with visitors is the Cabonne Community Glow. This signature event is a family friendly spectacle and should not be missed. Held at the Canowindra Sportsground, the event is headlined by a number of hot air balloons who inflate around 7pm and then light up like giant lightbulbs reaching into the sky. Afterwards they then synchronise their lights to an amazing musical soundtrack.

The crowd and the pilots are fired up ahead of the Cabonne Community Glow. File Picture

Visitors are advised to bring camping chairs, blankets or picnic rugs to get a great view of the entertainment, with CIBC Vice President, Adam Barrow, saying the night wasn't just about balloons. "Food, drinks and alcohol are available to be purchased onsite with a delicious range on offer including vegetarian and Asian cuisine, fresh burgers, and a wine and can bar," he said. "There will also be over 40 stalls offering everything from crafts to lollies to fashion for the crowd to peruse during the night markets."



Adam also said the team was excited to announce their headline act for this year's Cabonne Community Glow was 2022 Golden Guitar winners, Darlinghurst. "Darlinghurst won their first Golden Guitar at the 50th Australian Country Music Awards for New Talent of the Year," he said. "This band is amazing, they really rock out and bring the party."