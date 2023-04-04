A woman who gave a false name and address when she was caught driving while suspended in Orange has been sentenced for both offences.
Loretta Adeline Lyall, 43, of Cassey Crescent, was not present in Orange Local Court but was convicted in her absence.
According to court documents, Lyall was driving east on Lone Pine Avenue about 1pm on March 4.
Police stopped the vehicle for random testing on Orchard Grove Road.
Lyall got out of the driver's seat and there was an adult male in the front passenger seat, an adult female and a child in the back seat.
Police asked for her licence and she said she didn't have it on her, but said she had a P2 licence and gave a name, date of birth and an Orange address.
However, a police check revealed the photo did not match her so the police told her they would take her fingerprints to confirm her identity.
At that point she said she'd given her sisters ID and told them her real name and details.
Further police checks confirmed she had a P2 licence that expired on August 30, 2021, and she was suspended for demerit points from January 13, 2021.
Magistrate David Day sentenced Lyall after reading through a police summary of the offence.
"Ms Lyall knows where the court house is," he said referring to previous court appearances.
"I've been given a criminal history, it does her no favours what so ever, [it's] an extensive criminal history.
"I've been given a driving record ... she gets no leniency what so ever.
"She's got a local phone book of a record."
Mr Day fined Lyall $550 for driving while her licence was suspended and disqualified her driver's licence for six months. He also fined her $220 for giving a false name and address.
