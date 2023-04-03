Although it nearly didn't go ahead, the Orange Junior Rugby League Carnival went off without a hitch over the weekend.
Teams flocked from around the region to take part in games at Norton Park (10s, 12,s 14s and 16s) and Brendon Sturgeon Oval (11s, 13s, 15s).
The Central Western Daily's photographer Carla Freedman was there to capture all of the action from around the grounds.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Links to Apple Store https://apps.apple.com/au/app/central-western-daily/id1599312464
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.