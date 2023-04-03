A WOMAN has been convicted after breaching an apprehended violence order (AVO) by sending more than 100 Facebook messages to another woman.
Emily Ashford, 21, of Rankin Street, Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Wednesday, March 29, charged with one count of stalking or intimidating with the intent to fear physical harm (domestic) relating to an incident between March 3 and 4.
She was subsequently charged with another count of stalking or intimidating with the intent to fear physical harm and contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO, relating to an incident which is alleged to have occurred on March 12.
Represented by her solicitor Mr Naveed, Ashford pleaded guilty to all three charges.
In police documents before the court, it was alleged the accused contacted the first victim in the matter no fewer than 405 times via text and attempted to call the victim 68 times in a 12-hour period between March 3 and 4.
When police attended the residence of the victim on March 4, Ashford attempted to call the victim no fewer than eight times, with the police answering two times before they turned the phone on airplane mode to read through the content.
According to the police documents, some of the messages included:
Police heard that the victim had responded at least 90 times to ask Ashford to stop contacting them and saying things she can't take back and to "calm down and stop".
The victim told police that he felt harassed and wanted it to stop, while also expressing concern if Ashford was to turn up at the house.
Police documents tendered to the court said police attended Ashford's address, placed her under arrest and took her to Bathurst Police Station, where she was taken into police custody.
The accused sought legal advice and declined the opportunity to participate in an electronic interview when offered.
Following the incident, Ashford was entered into bail with a number of conditions, which included that she wasn't allowed to contact the victim, as well as the witness, who lives at the same residence.
About 2.45am on Sunday, March 12, according to the police documents, Ashford started messaging the witness (the second victim) over Facebook Messenger.
Over the following two-hour period, Ashford messaged the second victim 105 times.
The second victim responded 11 times asking the accused to stop.
According to the police documents, some of the messages sent by Ashford included:
The accused's final message to the second victim came at 4.49am on the same day.
The second victim contacted police, who attended the address and spoke with her.
The second victim was able to identify the messages as being from the accused due to the nature of the messages, with the accused having previously sent messages of a similar nature, according to the police documents.
Later that afternoon, police attended the residence of Ashford, where she was asked about the allegation of harassing the second victim.
In relation to the allegation, the accused told police she only sent five messages.
When police informed the accused that they had viewed 105 messages, the accused claimed she messaged so many times because she did not get a response.
Ashford was placed under arrest and escorted to Bathurst Police Station.
She was offered the opportunity to participate in an electronically recorded interview, but declined and sought legal advice.
Ashford's solicitor Mr Naveed said his client was struggling after the recent loss of her aunty.
"She's proud of how far she has come," he said.
"She's currently studying a Certificate II in Child Care.
"I make note of her young age and rehabilitation prospects."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said the loss of Ashford's aunty "would've been hard".
"Everyone has stress, [but] it's how we deal with it," she said.
"Hopefully this order will help."
For the charge of stalking or intimidating with the intent to fear physical harm on March 4, Ashford was found guilty, but without proceeding to conviction, and was sentenced to a Conditional Release Order for a period of 18 months to commence on March 29, 2023 and expire on September 28, 2024.
For the charges of stalking or intimidating with the intent to fear physical harm and contravening a prohibition/restriction in an AVO for an incident on March 12, Ashford was subjected to supervision by a Community Corrections Officer at Bathurst Community Corrections District Office for a period of 18 months.
