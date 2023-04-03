'A dream come true': Lion-hearted Ward surrounded by family during Waratahs debut

Hunter Ward didn't expect to be playing for the NSW Waratahs at just 24 years of age.
So when the former Orange City Lion was told he would be making his Super Rugby debut over the weekend, he did everything in his power to make sure it was a game to remember.
"It was really late notice," Ward said of when he found out he'd be coming off the bench against the ACT Brumbies on Saturday.
"I was called in there off the back of Lachie Swinton's injury and he was 50/50 right up until Thursday morning, so I only found out on Thursday.
"I was pretty nervous. As soon as they told me, I thought oh shit, this is getting pretty real."
Ward then spent the next two days going over his notes to make sure he knew all the plays and would be ready to go if his number was called.
"It's a dream come true for me," he said.
"It was one of my biggest goals to put on the Waratahs colours one day. I didn't think it would come this soon, but it was an awesome experience and one I won't forget."
The term 'right place, right time' is one Ward used to describe his rise through the ranks, having been called up for a trial game against the Brumbies back in October.
"Off the back of that, I got a pre-season offer to train. I just wanted to get in there and learn a heap of stuff to better myself," he added.
"Through a couple of injuries, I've been in there on an injury contract. I definitely enjoyed the pre-season and being around such good players."
Following the Tahs' 40-36 loss against the Brumbies, Ward was able to reflect on the past six years.
"I moved down to Sydney when I was 18 to pursue the goal of putting on the Tahs colours, so six years of Shute Shield and endless games of footy leading up to that one point," he added.
"I didn't think about it too much prior, but on the Sunday after the game, I was definitely thinking about how much time I'd put in and how special it was for my family and myself."
It was that point of family which stuck most with Ward, who was delighted to be able to make his debut in front of his mum, dad, sister and grandparents.
"They even got to watch me be presented with my cap in the sheds afterwards," Ward said.
"It felt awesome. I was proud of myself for sticking at it. It was a reward for myself and I wanted to give back to my family for everything they've sacrificed for me to be in this position. I'm very grateful."
With Swinton expected to return from injury in time for Tahs' next game on April 15, it will likely be Ward to make way for the Wallaby.
But having had a taste of the top level, Ward was keen to do everything in his power to make sure he notched that second appearance in sky blue.
"I just want to keep learning and hopefully sooner or later, I can get back out there," he said.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
