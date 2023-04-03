Homeless truckie charged with high range drink-driving

A man who was caught high-range drink driving has been convicted in his absence at Orange Local Court.
John Tayhan, 68, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to the drink-driving charge.
Tayhan was not present in court but sent a message saying he was currently homeless and living in a tent. He had previously lived in Queensland and had a Queensland heavy rigid truck driver's licence when he was charged.
According to court documents, Tayhan drove a Toyota HiLux on Bathurst Road, Orange, at 9.40pm.
Police stopped him near the intersection of Bathurst Road and Glenroi Avenue for a random breath test, which he failed.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station where he provided a sample of his breath, which returned a reading of 0.171.
Magistrate David Day said it was a "very high reading" but that was the only aggravating factor.
"Because of the seriously high reading, he should be convicted," Mr Day said.
"I note that he's currently homeless."
Mr Day fined Tayhan $550, disqualified his driver's licence for six months and placed him on a 24-month interlock order.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.