MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Pets come first at new venture

An initiative started off as helping friends when they went on holidays has become a registered business for Alaina Benton.
Mrs Benton has started Sadie's Pet Sitting and Walking, naming the business after her dog.
"Sadie is my two-year-old Labrador," she said adding that the idea for the business came up due to the need to find a high-quality carer for Sadie and having trouble finding someone.
"I've been doing pet sitting for friends for a while."
Mrs Benton is qualified in professional grooming and dog obedience training and decided to turn the occasional pet sitting into a registered business.
At the moment it fits around her day job but she said she is available on weekends and afternoons seven days a week and can also come to people's homes in the morning and negotiate times with clients.
She said her pet sitting is particularly useful for animals that get anxious in a kennel environment and cope better in their own homes when their owners need to go away and can't take them with them.
"I can do up to three visits a day," Mrs Benton said.
"Or I do overnight 6pm to 8am in their home.
"I've three weekends booked for April, May and July."
Mrs Benton also walks dogs as part of the business and is willing to walk them for 40 minutes with a maximum of three dogs at a time.
She said she will walk where the client wants their dog to be walked and how they want them walked.
That includes running or jogging when it comes to working dog-type breeds such as kelpies.
For older dogs, or those recovering from injuries she can take them out for a slow sniff around their neighbourhood.
Mrs Benton also offers nail clipping as well but at this stage isn't doing any other grooming work.
For more information about the business people can visit sadiespetsittingandwalking.com or the Facebook page, which also includes contact details.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
