"Nothing like this has ever happened before."
It's a phrase that is becoming more and more common by the day, as residents in what have historically been safe areas to live in, have found themselves as victims of crime.
The most recent example of this was a spate of tire-slashing incidents which took place between the afternoon of Thursday, March 30 and the Friday morning.
Sandra Wicks, whose family has lived in Nile Street for nearly two decades, saw her husband's car targeted that Thursday night.
"We didn't even know until about 9.30am the next morning when the neighbour across the road from us, whose car was also hit, knocked on the door and told us that the tyres on my partner's Hilux were slashed," she said.
"I've never been broken into, I've never had things stolen. We've always felt safe parking cars out the front."
With two cars parked on the road and one in the driveway, it was only her partner's vehicle on the street that suffered any damage.
Not only did they have the inconvenience of waking up to find one of their cars had been targeted, but they also had to rustle up the money to replace the tyres.
"It's like, what the hell. What is anybody going to get out of this," she said.
"I just feel cranky and frustrated, because not only did we have to spend the morning getting the tyre off the car, we had to take it down to get replaced and spend $250, then come back and put it back on.
"We're lucky we're in the position that we had the money in the bank, but I can imagine there's a lot of other people whose vehicles might have been hit who aren't lucky enough and live week to week and it wasn't in their budget to get a new tire in their car."
Despite the Wicks family now shelling out for security cameras and taking extra precautions with where they park their cars, they are still left wondering one thing.
"Why are you walking around with a knife, let alone thinking about slashing poor, innocent people's car tyres. That's a crime in itself," Mrs Wicks added.
"It just goes to show that they have no respect for the law and therefore no respect for people's property. It's so frustrating. To think what they would gain is beyond my comprehension."
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
