Man on the run after high-speed police chase through Orange

A man remains on the run from police after a high-speed pursuit through the streets of Orange on Saturday night (April 1).
Officers attempted to stop a Toyota Camry on Lone Pine Avenue around 11pm but the driver refused, leading to a chase involving two police cars.
NSW Police said the car reached speeds of up to 100km/h in 60km/h zones before mounting the kerb on Jilba Street.
The driver then fled the scene, escaping police.
Chief Inspector Peter Atkins told the Central Western Daily that investigations were ongoing.
"At about 11pm last night police attempted to stop a vehicle in Lone Pine Avenue," he said.
"The vehicle refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated. It went for 11 minutes before the vehicle drove up onto a footpath on Jilba Street, stopped and the driver fled.
"A female who was in the vehicle remained at the scene and she assisted police with inquiries.
"We are making further inquiries to identify and locate him."
Multiple police vehicles were patrolling the nearby area overnight in an attempt to locate the man and enquiries are still underway as to whether the car was stolen.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.