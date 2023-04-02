Man allegedly crashes into police station while three times the legal limit

A man has been charged after allegedly crashing into a Central West police station fence while three times the legal limit.
It's alleged that at around 9pm on Saturday (April 1) the man was heading east in a ute on McLaughlin Street in Cumnock when he crashed into the police station fence.
Police allege the ute then continued to drive away from the scene.
The police officer in residence at Cumnock Police Station began looking for the vehicle before finding it a short time later in a nearby carpark.
The 46-year old male driver was asked to take a roadside breath test where he allegedly returned a positive result.
He was arrested and taken to Orange Police Station, some 60 kilometres away, where he underwent another test which allegedly returned a reading of 0.185.
He has been charged with high-range drink driving, had his license suspended and granted bail to appear before Orange Local Court on April 27.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily.
