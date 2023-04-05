Your own piece of paradise

Central Western Daily's Feature Property, Thursday, April 6: 44 Strachan Road, Orange:
Conveniently located just a short 15 minute drive from Orange, this stunning property offers the best of both worlds- the peace and tranquility of a rural lifestyle, with all the conveniences of city living.
Situated on a sprawling five acre block, the home itself is spacious and well-appointed with four bedrooms and two bathrooms providing ample room for the whole family.
The interior design is modern and stylish, with open-plan living areas that flow seamlessly from one to the other, creating a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The heart of the home is undoubtedly the large gourmet kitchen, complete with high-quality appliances and plenty of storage and bench space. The adjoining dining area is the perfect spot for family meals, while the separate living room offers a comfortable space for relaxation and entertaining.
The bedrooms are all generously sized with the main bedroom featuring a luxurious ensuite bathroom and walk-in robe, while the remaining bedrooms all have built-in robes.
Outside, the property is just as impressive. The expansive grounds feature landscaped gardens and plenty of space for kids and pets to run around and play. There is also a large outdoor entertaining area, perfect for entertaining friends and family.
