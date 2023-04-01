"Success comes to those that never give up."
That's the words of wisdom premiership-winning coach Cameron Greenhalgh gave Forbes Magpies during the side's Peter McDonald Premiership season.
The inspirational motto ran true when Forbes were behind in the preliminary final against Orange CYMS.
With a parochial home crowd supporting them, the Magpies put forward one of the greatest second half performances seen in country rugby league to deliver a grand final berth and eventually go on to become premiers.
Now one of Greenhalgh's favourite forwards, Jake Haddrill, is in the coaching seat at Condobolin Rams and is using the advice given to him while playing at the black and whites.
"At Forbes Camo said to our team, 'success comes to those that never give up' and I'm bringing that back here now," Haddrill said.
It's that sort of identity the Rams are screaming out for.
Haddrill was captain in 2016 when Condobolin last won the Woodbridge Cup premiership - and after receiving a top class country rugby league education at Forbes, he's back playing for his home town.
After years of disappointment, Condobolin showed glimpses of what it's capable of last year when Mitch Dinsey led them to a finals appearance. Ultimately, the side went down to Orange United Warriors in the first week.
Now with Haddrill in charge, the Rams will fight to prove its worth in the competition and should be a real surprise packet.
For the new coach, this season is about ensuring his side retains that competitive edge after a tough few years.
A four-point loss to Lake Cargelligo in the club's annual trial match and a grand final appearance in the Woodbridge 10s proved two things for Haddrill.
The talent is there, but they need to remember how to win.
"We stayed in the fight (against Lake) ... we nearly won on the bell," he said.
"The game was there to be won though, I was happy but disappointed after the game because the game was there.
"The 10s showed we need more fitness at training ... we'll knuckle down to get as much fitness as we can."
Condobolin's first match will see them line up against Peak Hill before another touch encounter against Trundle. For Haddrill, the aim in those early rounds, and the whole season, is to stay in the battle.
"I want us to stay competitive for 80 minutes, win loss or draw, I want the boys to be competitive for 80," he said.
"In the trial against Lake we had a lapse in the third quarter, we were leading at half-time ... then at the start of the fourth quarter it was 30-16 and ended up being 30-26.
"I was really happy we played for 80 minutes, we came back, dug deep and didn't argue with one another."
"It was the same at the 10s, we only had 12 for the final but we went out with a good attitude, playing competitive footy and came out with a draw and did not give up."
And while attitude beats talent every day of the week, Haddrill will need a sprinkling of magic in his side throughout the season.
Enter Tyrone Johnstone.
Condobolin through and through, TJ was part of the 2016 premiership-winning side but has consistently split his time since then playing AFL with Lake Cargelligo and Condobolin in rugby league.
On his day, the crafty hooker is one of the best in the competition, and played for Woodbridge's representative side last year, inspiring them to a draw against George Tooke Shield.
Having played both codes last year, Haddrill has managed to convince his premiership-winning team-mate to a full season with the Rams.
"I have, so far he's committed to me and has been training pretty good," Haddrill said.
"At the trial he said to me the night before I want to try and play 80 minutes ... it was pretty hot and muggy but he played a lot longer minutes that he has before and it was good to see he's definitely committed this year.
"To hear that as a coach's point of view, as much as a player, was really good - it goes to show me he wants to be on the field as much as possible, I need that to be competitive this year."
Along with Johnstone, Haddrill will have a predominantly local side. One big out for him though will be fullback Phar Nicholson who has succumbed to a back injury.
Despite that disappointment, the coach is confident in the squad he's got and is looking forward to seeing props Adam Richards and Reece Poulson form a dominant middle for the Rams.
"It's pretty much just local boys, I feel there's enough talent in the town to be competitive, I've got a lot of faith in the boys here," he said.
"If they keep listening we'll be able to get the job done and be there at the pointy end of the season.
"Everyone's attitude at training is good, the effort is good, the willingness to want to play is good, and I've got good numbers which I'm happy with.
"Adam Richards has been training really well, I'm keen to see him rip in and Reece Poulson had a blinder in our trial. Then you've got TJ at full force, I'm excited to see him dedicate himself to one game, he's definitely one to watch."
Overall though, Haddrill's attitude hasn't changed since he was appointed to the role late last year.
The aim for him is bringing the town of Condobolin together, and return to being a club the town is proud of.
"I want to be competitive every single game, build a club, a club that people want to go to and be supportive of," he said.
"I want to change attitudes in the club and around the town. We had a good support base for that trial, it was really busy with a lot of support there.
"I want to get a winning culture back, have success in the town and around the boys and the club and have people that want to come here and play and support us, that's my main thing."
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
