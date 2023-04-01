Third time lucky: Jet Turtles handle the students pressure to continue dynasty

Jets Turtles have had to call on all their experience to claim a third consecutive Orange Water Polo opens title.
The defending champs were tested early by KWS Barracudas in the grand final, as the students found ways to contain a normally ruthless Jets attack.
The experience and cool heads of Jets' senior players proved the difference as they were able to clinch the decider 8-2, after scores were locked at 2-all at the main break.
Jets' strike weapon Kolby McMahon said it was a relief to win after such a tight start.
"For most of the game we defended quite well, we just had limited opportunities in attack," McMahon said.
"They shut down some of our usual goal scorers really well and it took us a while to work it out. Towards the end of the game everyone was taking the space in front of them and looking dangerous with the ball, creating opportunities for themselves and others."
McMahon opened the scoring for Jets in the first quarter before Prasidh Kumar added another goal in the second period.
Ned Jones and Gordon Suthers bagged a goal each in the second quarter to level the game.
Brett Wells showed control and strength to net a double in the third period, while goalkeeper Gavin Pilossof held a clean sheet in the second half with an outstanding display.
Jets were able to pull away in the final quarter with four more goals to secure to title.
McMahon was named player of the match for an outstanding all-round game which featured power in attack and a cool head in defence.
"It was a bit of shock really," he said of the award.
"I think we played a very team-oriented game and helped each other out across the pool. Everyone played a role in that and it's a good reflection on the team that it could have gone to number of people."
Suthers was also in contention for the crown after another excellent game with the students.
It was a big night for the Gus Wilson-coached Barracudas having beaten Platypus Silver 5-3 earlier to qualify for the grand final.
A scoreless opening quarter signalled just how tight the match would be before Barracudas bagged a double going into the main break against the Platypus.
That second quarter proved the difference as both sides scored three goals in the second half, for Barracudas to secure the win and a place in the decider.
In the intermediates qualifying final KWS Killer Whales downed KWS Mantas 5-2.
Orange Water Dragons then took out the intermediates grand final with a 4-2 win over the Killer Whales.
KWS Kraken claimed the juniors title ahead of KWS Hydra, and Orange Water Dragons toppled Orange Lear Jets 10-3 in the play-off for third.
