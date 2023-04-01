Highway upgrade up in smoke ... or flood, or chaos

Incredible dash cam footage shared this week on social media and on the Central Western Daily website should serve as a stark reminder of the need for an improved highway linking Sydney and the Central West.
A truck lost the use of its brakes heading down Mount Victoria on the Great Western Highway.
The truckie got on the horn as the out-of-control truck, carrying a tonne in excess of 40 tonnes, ploughed down the notorious stretch of road.
Cars careered on to the other side of the highway while a four-wheel-drive towing a caravan couldn't move at all. Another truck just in front of that vehicle loomed as a potential disaster.
Luckily, the truckie found and was able to make use of one of the safety ramps on Mount Vic.
The footage first emerged on Monday. And it couldn't have been more timely, just days after Chris Minns' Labor government romped home to win power on Macquarie Street.
Mr Minns, of course, in the lead-up to the March 25 election, declared the $1 billion funding set aside by the Coalition to improve the Great Western Highway would be reallocated to improve roads in western Sydney.
There's no doubt western Sydney needs improved roadways. Most corners of the state are in the same boat.
But for a Labor government that will have to work double time to connect with regional NSW over the next four years, completely canning an upgrade for one of the more integral arterial roads in NSW is a head scratcher.
Had that out-of-control truck not found that safety ramp and disaster unfolded, the Great Western Highway would have been cut-off.
And we know it takes very little for the Bells Line of Road to end up in the same boat.
And, as we've seen countless times in the last 18 months, our trainline over the Blue Mountains, too, is easily subject to landslides, derailments or the need for major repair.
Be it flooding, fire or a couple of moments of chaos on our roads, all three can go down at the same time. And when that does, the cost to our region is astronomical.
So, to lose that funding and have the Great Western Highway upgrade effectively ripped up is a real dagger for the Central West.
Orange MP Phil Donato was elected for another term in Orange last week. His margin was comprehensive, to say the least. And he's said, as an Independent member and now a key face on the cross bench, he's confident of working well with the Minns government.
Whether or not the Minns government is as willing to work with a region that is dominated by Nationals strongholds in Bathurst and Dubbo, though, is another thing entirely.
Nick McGrath, editor
