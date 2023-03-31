Central Western Daily
Home/News/Court & Crime

Tires slashed in Orange as police launch investigation

Riley Krause
By Riley Krause
Updated April 1 2023 - 9:40am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tires slashed in late night crime-spree as police launch investigation
Tires slashed in late night crime-spree as police launch investigation

An investigation has been launched after the tires of multiple cars were slashed this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riley Krause

Riley Krause

Senior Journalist

I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
The future of pharmacy: Intern program could put an extra $30,000 in Kayla's pockets
Kayla Gibson has undertaken an internship at Blooms the Chemist. Picture by Jude Keogh
Heritage-listed hotel to be transformed into co-living space for farm workers
The Wellington Hotel could be transformed into accommodation for poultry farm workers. Picture supplied
Retro-classic roadsters of surprising vintage roll into Orange
Shane Dougherty with his Malaysian built TD2000 at the front of Robertson Park. Picture by Tanya Marschke
Sighs of relief sound as bushfire near Hill End finally declared out
Volunteer firefighters on the fireground near Hill End on March 12, 19 days before the blaze was declared out. Picture by the Hill End Rural Fire Brigade
More from my region
The film has run out on a long career capturing life through the lens for Chris Seabrook
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Beloved Western Advocate photographer Chris Seabrook embarking on a new chapter, retiring after 47 years on the job.
'Big skies, campfires and canoeing': Yumi Stynes reflects on childhood in the country
Daily Liberal
Daily Liberal
No comments
Yumi Stynes, media personality, podcaster and radio host, gave a keynote speech at the Primary Principals Association conference in Dubbo. Picture by Chris Lane
Corrections order for assault, destroying property
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Corrections order for assault, destroying property
'I looked into it and decided to apply': How scrolling led Baneen to a leadership summit
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Baneen Alrubayi is a final-year medical student on a rural placement in Bathurst.
More national stories
Indie rocker brings hypnotic hits to iconic music venue
Fans filed out of Vile's performance filled with the warm buzz of peeling away from a fireside chat. (PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO)
Gareth Ward may be referred to privileges committee
Gareth Ward says when it comes to elections, the people always get it right. (Joel Carrett/AAP PHOTOS)
Man charged after young boy abducted from home
Police scoured the area and found the seven-year-old boy at a nearby home. (Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS)
Cash-strapped Aussies spending Easter at home
No comments
Many Australians will save money this Easter by staying at home for the holiday. Picture by Arthon Meekodong via Canva.