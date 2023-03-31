Tires slashed in late night crime-spree as police launch investigation

An investigation has been launched after the tires of multiple cars were slashed this week.
At about 7.45am on Friday, March 31, officers attached to Central West Police District were called to Autumn Street following reports of malicious damage.
A police spokesman said: "Police were told that two vehicles had their tyres damaged between 4.30pm Thursday, March 30 and 7.45am Friday."
The Central Western Daily understands that in Dalton Street on Thursday night, multiple other vehicles also had their tires slashed.
Police are conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
