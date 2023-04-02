Drunk driver faces court after crashing into parked car

A drunk driver, more than three times the legal limit, who was caught by police after crashing into a parked car appeared in Orange Local Court on Thursday.
Rebecca Keen, 38, of Dalton Street, returned a high range reading of 0.167 after hitting a parked vehicle near the intersection of Anson Street and Bowyer Place on February 1, 2023.
Keen was driving about 9.35pm west on Anson Street when she crashed.
Police arrived a short time later and Keen said she was the driver of the vehicle.
She told the police she was coming home from a friend's house after drinking three wines.
Keen was arrested after returning a positive test and was taken to Orange Police Station for a breath analysis where she gave the high-range reading.
According to court documents, Keen's breath smelt slightly of alcohol, her eyes were glazed and bloodshot and she was unbalanced on her feet.
Solicitor Mason Manwaring said Keen's traffic record didn't have any previous offences.
"She should not have been on the road and has acknowledged that," he said.
Magistrate David Day took note of her being caught drink-driving because of the crash.
Mr Day fined Keen $220, disqualified her driver's licence for four months and placed her on a 24-month interlock order. He also gave her a 12-month community correction order.
