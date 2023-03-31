Truckie praised after narrowly avoiding tragedy during highway drama

Police have praised the skill of a truck driver who managed to safely stop the vehicle, despite it having blown tyres, following a crash between Bathurst and Cowra on Thursday.
Emergency services including police, SES, firies, ambulance and the rescue helicopter were all called to the crash on Thursday afternoon.
It occurred on the Mid-Western Highway between Sunnyside Road and George Russell Drive near the village of Woodstock and closed the highway for a number of hours.
He was freed from the wreckage about 20 minutes after the crash.
Acting Inspector Donny Sproh said, thankfully, no-one in the collision suffered serious injuries and police investigations into the crash remain ongoing.
He said emergency services were called to the crash following reports a sedan and truck had collided.
"Both vehicles clipped each other," he said on Friday.
And while investigations remain underway, he said police believe the sedan crossed over the centre line, clipping the truck.
The rescue helicopter was called to the scene, but, in the end, it was not required, with two people, both of whom suffered only minor injuries, taken to hospital via road ambulance.
"They were definitely very lucky," Acting Inspector Sproh said.
"It looks like, as a result of the collision, the truck sustained some blown tyres and, despite this, the driver has managed to safely pull the vehicle up several hundred metres down the road.
"The driver did very well."
