Drink driver sat on passenger's lap to avoid being breath tested

Adrian Brown sentenced in Dubbo for resisting police arrest

By Court Reporter
March 31 2023 - 7:00pm
A Goodooga man received a community correction order with conviction in Dubbo court.
A Goodooga man received a community correction order with conviction in Dubbo court.

An intoxicated driver who sat on a passenger's lap and then ran from police to avoid being breath tested was convicted on Thursday, March 30.

