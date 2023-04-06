March madness: Record heat and one of our wettest starts to Autumn in a century

Orange recorded 183.6mm of rain for March, 2023.

The average amount of rainfall for March is 79.5mm.

March, 2023 will go down as the city's sixth wettest in over 130 years of records.

The 24-hour period to 9am on March 27 was our wettest day of the year so far, with 65.2mm recorded.

March, 2023 was on track to be our driest since the turn of the millennium, with just 5.4mm recorded to March 22.

The bulk of the month's rain fell in the final nine days of March, with 178.2mm falling from March 23 onwards.