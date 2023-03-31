Watch the moment these Orange teachers shave their heads and wax some legs

A group of Orange teachers have shaved their heads and had legs waxed in an effort to raise money for cancer research.
The group of Anson Street School educators undertook the process on Friday afternoon, surrounded by a group of eager students and colleagues.
Bree Smith was one of three to go bald and likened her appearance to her dad during the haircut.
"I feel a lot lighter," she said with a smile afterwards.
"It'll be something that I'll have to get used to, but it's very exciting, it's something new. They say that change is as good as a holiday."
Between all of them, a little more than $12,400 was raised for the Cancer Council.
When asked if she ever thought they would get to that total, Ms Smith said: "Absolutely not."
"I set the bar very high at $1500 initially and we would have been extremely thankful if we had only raised that much.
"It's crazy the kindness people have shown. That's why we threw it on with the kindness day here at school."
Ms Smith wanted to offer a big thank you to all who took part, especially to the barber, Robert Littlefield, who put himself forward on short notice.
"People who coloured their hair and everyone who donated, they're the ones who made it go. A big thank you to everyone who donated, that's the biggest thing," she said.
"Cancer is something we've all been affected by."
