Now that voting in the State election has ended, a few, brief comments come to mind:
1."Back to basics" in education always seems to emerge as one of the slogans used by politicians. This always makes me cringe, because I think of what I missed out on as a public school child immediately after World War II. My list would include: poetry, singing, dance, art, gymnastics ... and there were large gaps in "the basics", as I discovered when I went to High School.
2. The pre-polling centre at the Scout Hall in Kite Street wasn't an ideal location, in my opinion. Traffic in that area was often held up while drivers tried to find a parking place close by.
3."Running the gauntlet" of people handing out how-to-vote papers at polling booths, continues to irritate many of us. Surely tables could be set up, with those papers securely held on them, so that voters could collect the ones they choose.
Finally, as I vote, I think how lucky we are to live in a peaceful democracy.
When the Morrison Government, a few years ago, made a decision to encourage the growth of the natural gas industry to assist in the transition from fossil fuels to renewables many Australians voiced their strong disapproval to this policy change for environmental and other reasons.
Their concerns have now been proven to be well founded.
The natural gas industry has now grown into a monster spewing out massive amounts of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere that scientists warn are a prime cause of climate change.
The present Federal Government is now attempting to introduce a safeguard mechanism to limit the greenhouse gases being released into the atmosphere by the nation's biggest polluters.
Only time will tell if this proves to be workable.
The only thing that seems to be certain coming out of this is that it is one very big mess with greenhouse gas concentrations in the atmosphere reaching increasingly unmanageable levels.
In the meantime with thriving fossil fuel industries in Australia seemingly going from strength to strength what is the current situation regarding transitioning from fossil fuels to renewables?
Maybe it is time for the Federal Government to have a hard look at where it now heading in relation to reducing greenhouse gases, transitioning to renewable energy, and countering human induced climate change.
One thing which obviously drove the NSW election result was the lingering contempt for Scott Morrison, first over his environmental stupidity, second because of COVID.
In seats where bushfires and floods had led to Morrison making himself hated, Labor's vote went up spectacularly, and in some of them the sitting Liberal was thrown out. At the same time, the new Labor Premier's own electorate went from marginal to one of the safest in the whole state.
As for COVID, NSW is simply the latest and last to reject Morrison's mismanagement and let-it-rip approach. The Liberals have vanished from Western Sydney, which suffered the most from their use of Trumpish economic theory in a medical situation.
In every mainland state, and federally, either Labor was handsomely re-elected by opposing Morrison, or the Liberals were thrown out thanks to him. The only Coalition survival is in Tasmania, where the Liberal State government had flipped Morrison the bird by locking down almost as tightly as WA, then profited from that at its own State election.
And yet Morrison remains in Parliament. He hangs around like Tony Abbott did, but doesn't even have Abbott's motive of revenge. Now that the voters of NSW have emphatically embraced the idea of a fresh start, it's time the Liberals did the same. They have to get rid of Morrison and denounce the policies of their party's right wing, because that stuff is not what voters want.
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Central Western Daily website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.