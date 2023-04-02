'This is the time to move on': Summer Street business hits the market

Saying goodbye to something you love is never an easy task, but for Alex Ross-Edwards, it has all been part of the plan.
Ever since the business owner brought Golfungym to Summer Street in 2021, he has had the goal to build it up to the point where the next person in charge could see it thrive.
"I love success, whether it's mine or someone else's, and all through my life I've generated more success for people around me than for myself," he said.
"I'm like the seed that starts off the tree."
This past week Mr Ross-Edwards announced he had put the business up for sale.
He believed the work he had done over the past two years had been beneficial to the town.
"It's a big ask to set up a business, especially one that you don't want to be a fad. It has great benefits for the community and we do a lot of events for places like Anson Street School and Live Better," he said.
"I gave myself two years to where it is now and I always had it in the back of my mind that it would be a younger person who would take it on.
"I'm not an empire builder, I just love seeing good things come into the community and that might be a big statement, but that's just how I feel."
While the business - which sees golfers take to a virtual course - is still tracking along nicely according to the outgoing owner, he says he just doesn't have the time needed to dedicate himself fully to it anymore.
"I just think it's time to pass it on to a more enthusiastic person with a bit more zest," Mr Ross-Edwards added.
"I want to see it grow. If I'm still here in 20 years and come back to see it, I'd like to be able to say I had a hand in its success."
In saying that, he's happy to take his time to find the perfect person to take charge.
"I'm not going to let someone come in and do it on a whim. The right person will know what's involved," he said.
"The days are gone of making a quick buck, it's a long-term goal. Like most things in life, anything that stays around a long time, you have to sustain the effort for a long while."
As for what Mr Ross-Edwards plans to do with his time once a sale does go through? Well, he's hoping to travel the country with his wife and see as many sights as possible.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime.
