Captains reveal their key men as grand final tug-of-war approaches

CYMS and Cavaliers' rise to the top of the Bathurst Orange Inter District Cricket (BOIDC) competition couldn't be more contrasting.
It'd be unfair to call the green and golds the new kids on the block, considering it was only seven years ago the club clinched its last first grade premiership.
However, after a few lean years, CYMS are back in the grand final arena, after an unbeaten regular season led to the minor premiership.
Cavaliers on the other hand are one of the most successful clubs in the Central West - having won too many premierships to count.
While Cavs' last first grade premiership came in 2017, the men in maroon have been thereabouts every year, suffering defeat in the last year's grand final against St Pat's.
CYMS' assault on the BOIDC has come about thanks to the handy inclusions of former Bathurst City Redbacks skipper Joey Coughlan, his opening partner Will Oldham, Canowindra sensation Jamie Austin and consistent appearances from former Kinross trio Charlie Tink, Mac Webster and Luke Hunter.
Speaking before the grand final, captain Tom Belmonte said he didn't see this sort of result coming.
"Absolutely not, I think even the CWD had us predicted in the lower part of the ladder," he laughed.
"This season was mainly about trying to find our feet with a few new players, we've had surprising success and found some ways to win games so we're all extremely happy with what we've done this year."
The skipper - who started in the role this season - explained the turnaround in results has come from his players change in mindset.
"There's been an attitude shift, it's been pretty hard the past couple of seasons, we've been losing a lot and this year is more about enjoying our cricket and enjoying being in each others company," he said.
"I think with that we had more fun with our cricket and enjoy winning."
For Cavaliers, its consistency throughout the season hasn't been at the same level of the undefeated CYMS.
However, the side knows it needs to show up when it matters.
Having won the Royal Hotel Bonnor Cup and defeated CYMS in the semi-final, captain Matt Corben believes his side is hitting its straps at the right time.
"Start of the season it's the same goal, try and make finals and thence once you make finals try and finish as high as possible - we did that then won the major semi and had the week off. We had a couple of niggles here and there so the week off definitely did us a lot of good," he said.
"We're in a good spot - we had a bit of a lull in the middle of the season which isn't always the worst thing. We're building momentum at the back end of the season which is where we you want to be but obviously grand final cricket is about whoever shows up on the day so we're not going into it with too high expectations, but I think we're in a good spot."
Cavaliers' strong finish to the regular season has come off some handy individual performances, with bowlers Josh Ward and Stephen Fairley proving to be the finds of the competition.
Fairley - who started the year in Centenary Cup - has taken 22 wickets at 9 in BOIDC, which included 2/30 from 16 overs against CYMS in the semi-final.
Ward - a regular second grader - ended the year on a high, with 5/14 from 7.2 overs in the final round match against Bathurst City Colts before a close to man of the match performance in the semi-final with 4/6 from 8.4 overs and 28 not out.
Corben said Ward's step up into first grade has been pivotal to the side's success after losing opening bowler Hugh Britton from last year.
"Wardy has been around the club for a while, he's been a really solid second grader and I've always been in to him about playing first grade and he's always been one to get the call up when we've been short," he said.
"This year I've gone up to him and asked if he was keen to play all season and he was which was amazing and we've seen the confidence you get playing first grade week in week out, he's a quality bowler."
Along with Fairley and Ward, Central West Wranglers representative Harry Pearce and BOIDC leading wicket-taker Kyle Buckley will lead the attack for Cavaliers.
It makes for a sensational match-up with CYMS' top order, considering openers Joey Coughlan and Will Oldham have formed a great partnership at the top of the order.
Belmonte agreed the start to his side's innings will be crucial.
"That'll be huge again, we might need to look at scoring a bit more quickly than we have been lately," he said.
"They're a class outfit Cavaliers so we need to be pretty good to beat them in all facets of the game."
As for CYMS' match-winner, the skipper has anointed the man he replaced as captain, Hugh Le Lievre, as the person he turns to if a big partnership needs to be broken.
"That'd be Doc, Hugh Le Lievre, he's well established here, he knows what to do with those situations," he said.
For Corben, he'll rely on the men that have done the job for him all season.
"Kyle Buckley and Steve Fairley are the two I'd chuck the ball to, they've done the job this season and you can't change a winning combo," he said.
First ball at Wade Park will be at 1pm on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.