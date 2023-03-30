Migrant worker faces up to 20 years in jail after cops discover 19,000 cannabis plants

Central Western Daily
Lim Wai Lun to be sentenced for cultivating thousands of cannabis plants on Dandry property

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated March 31 2023 - 8:30am, first published 7:30am
A 35-year-old man will be sentenced by Dubbo District Court for tending to thousands of cannabis plants for more than a month. Picture vis Unsplash.
A crop sitter who tended to 19,085 cannabis plants at a Dandry property is in custody awaiting his sentence in Dubbo District Court.

Bageshri Savyasachi (she/her) is passionate about telling community stories and shining a light on issues that need attention. Previously, she was a journalist at Indian Link and 2SER community radio in Sydney. Email: bageshri.savyasachi@austcommunitymedia.com.au

