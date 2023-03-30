Highway open after chopper called to attend horror smash between truck, car

Central Western Daily
Updated

Car and truck collision near Woodstock, highway closed, ambulance chopper en-route

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 4:30pm
The Toll helicopter. File picture.
The Toll helicopter. File picture.

The Mid-Western Highway has reopened after an earlier collision between a car and truck.

JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

