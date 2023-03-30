Highway open after chopper called to attend horror smash between truck, car

The Mid-Western Highway has reopened after an earlier collision between a car and truck.
The highway had been closed by the crash, near Woodstock,and traffic was being diverted north around the affected part of the road.
However, at 4pm Live Traffic was indicating the highway was now open again.
Emergency crews are on the scene of a collision between a truck and a car near Woodstock, south-west of Orange.
The crash occurred at 2pm on Thursday, March 30 on the Mid-Western Highway, approximately two kilometres south of George Russell Drive.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said a rescue chopper has been called to the scene, along with multiple ambulance road crews.
The spokesperson said one of the patients, understood to be the driver of the truck, a male in his 50s, was trapped by confinement and was suffering eye, chest and head injuries.
He was freed from the wreck by emergency crews at the scene at 2.20pm.
The highway is closed in both directions at the scene and motorists are being asked to use diversions and allow extra travel time.
Diversions currently in place for southbound traffic are George Russell Drive and Binni Creek Road to Cowra and northbound, from Cowra, take Binni Creek Road then George Russell Drive to return to the Mid-Western Highway.
