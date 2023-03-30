Central Western Daily
Court

Bathurst man on Child Protection Register in local court

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated March 30 2023 - 8:11pm, first published 7:00pm
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales.
A stock image of Lady Justice holding scales. File picture

A man on the child protection register has been convicted for breaching his reporting conditions after he failed to tell police about contacting people on an undeclared mobile phone.

