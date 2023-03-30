Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

NSW Rugby League backs Wellington Cowboys for future success despite loss of under 18s team

Nick Guthrie
By Nick Guthrie
Updated March 30 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 2:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Elijah Colliss is one top Wellington junior who has since gone on to play regularly in first grade, but the club was unable to find enough under 18s players this year. Picture by Belinda Soole
Elijah Colliss is one top Wellington junior who has since gone on to play regularly in first grade, but the club was unable to find enough under 18s players this year. Picture by Belinda Soole

NSW Rugby League (NSWRL) has given the rebuilding Wellington Cowboys a vote of confidence but warned the future of smaller clubs in premier competitions could be in doubt if they continue struggling for numbers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Guthrie

Nick Guthrie

Senior journalist

I started working at the Daily Liberal in 2013 and now hold the position of senior journalist. I cover all that's happening in sport in Dubbo and the wider western area and have a passion for doing so. If you've got a story that needs telling, reach out.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
How police determine if showing a stranger a 'sexually-explicit image' is a criminal act
No comments
Police have explained what consquences a person who showed a picture of a penis to Irene Sarno could face if caught. Inset picture by Jude Keogh.
Highway open after chopper called to attend horror smash between truck, car
The Toll helicopter. File picture.
Contentious gold mine development given green light
A Regis image from the original EIS showing how the mine would look.
Rebuilding club receives backing, but bosses issue warning to others
Elijah Colliss is one top Wellington junior who has since gone on to play regularly in first grade, but the club was unable to find enough under 18s players this year. Picture by Belinda Soole
More from my region
A comic strip and a dream come true for nine-year-old Ellis Richards
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Ellis Richards has started creating clever comic strips, in the hopes that one day, they will be a feature in the Western Advocate. Picture by Chris Seabrook
UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
UPDATED: Mid-Western Highway open again in both directions after car and truck collision
Karina's love of health
Lithgow Mercury
Lithgow Mercury
No comments
Karina Dodd juggles her career as an MS nurse with motherhood. Picture by Reidun Berntsen.
Fire season extends for parts of NSW as fire threat continues
Forbes Advocate
Forbes Advocate
The bushfire danger period has been extended in Grenfell, Forbes, Lachlan and Parkes local government areas. File photo.
More national stories
Toddler, baby foods fail nutrition standards
No comments
Two-thirds of baby and toddler foods sold in Australian supermarkets fail to meet international nutrition standards, according to a Cancer Council Victoria study. Picture by Shutterstock.
Schools banning viral drink sending teens into meltdown
No comments
An Australian supermarket is overrun by teenagers desperate to get their hands on the Prime Hydration drink. Picture by TikTok.
The things you find when you fetch a pail of water
No comments
The python coiled in a water bucket in a Corinda backyard. Picture by Rob Johnston
How you can watch rare planetary parade in night sky
No comments
The five planets will be visible just after sunset. Picture by Skyler Ewing via Canva.