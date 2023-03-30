Lithgow woman Tanara Kelly has been missing since Wednesday, she was last seen in Katoomba.
Family and police hold concerns for her welfare due to Tanara living with a condition which requires treatment.
Tanara was last seen outside Katoomba Hospital at 4.15pm on Wednesday afternoon.
When she could no longer be contacted or located, officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command were notified and commenced inquiries to locate her.
Police are appealing for public assistance to locate Tanara.
Tanara is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm - 160cm tall, of thin build, with brown hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen wearing a blue singlet and blue jeans.
Anyone with information about Tanara's whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.
