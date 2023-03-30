When a stranger showed Irene Sarno a picture of a penis on his phone, she called police immediately.
An investigation has since been launched into the matter after the man fled the scene when Mrs Sarno slammed the door on him, just after 10.30pm on Sunday night.
No arrests have been made, but what consequences, if any, would the man described as late 40s, white and thin, face if he was caught?
While the Crimes Act clearly states that a person who intentionally distributes an "intimate image" of another person without their consent or without their knowledge is guilty of an offence which could lead to up to three years imprisonment, it is less clear about what punishments there are for distributing an explicit image of one's self without the consent of the receiving party, such as the case was for Mrs Sarno.
Despite this, an incident like what happened in Dalton Street on March 26 could fall under the crime of using a carriage service - in this instance a phone - to menace, harass or cause offence (section 474.17).
In this it states that "it is an offence for a person to use a carriage service in a way that reasonable persons would regard as being menacing, harassing or offensive."
A spokeswoman for Central West Police said this particular incident could fall under offensive conduct in section 4 of the Summary Offences Act.
"Police really need to see the image to determine the charge, but at the minimum, it would be offensive conduct. It's really determined by what the picture is," she said.
"In this case, police wouldn't be able to say until they have found someone and obtained a copy of the picture. That would determine what they get charged with."
The official police statement following the incident said police were told an unknown man attended a home on Dalton Street looking for a woman.
"After he was told the woman did not reside at the home, he allegedly produced his phone and showed a sexually-explicit image.
"Officers attached to Central West Police District were notified and commenced an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident."
The police spokeswoman did say that "each situation was different" and that there were differing levels of charges that could be brought against an offender, if they were sending the explicit image via phone or email, as opposed to showing a person a picture on their phone.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
