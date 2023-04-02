Whether it's rising interest rates, the potato shortage or the expensive petrol, most people are feeling the effect of the cost of living crisis.
We want to know how it is affecting you.
This is a completely anonymous survey. We're asking you to take five minutes to fill it out and let us know what's changed in your finances recently.
Have you got more to add? Email grace.ryan@centralwesterndaily.com.au
Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange.
