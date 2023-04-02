Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia
Watch
Free

Cost of living survey, 2023

Grace Ryan
By Grace Ryan
Updated April 3 2023 - 11:09am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Whether it's rising interest rates, the potato shortage or the expensive petrol, most people are feeling the effect of the cost of living crisis.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Ryan

Grace Ryan

Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor at the Central Western Daily, Orange. You'll mostly find me tinkering in social media and newsletters. Working hard to get our stories in front of your eyes.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

More local stories
'A dream come true': Orange selected to pilot ground-breaking women's health clinic
No comments
Sarah Thorncraft is the lead nurse at Orange Family Medical Centre and was delighted to be trialling an Australian-first project. Picture by Jude Keogh.
OUT AND ABOUT IN ORANGE | Social photos from March 31-April 1 - Part I
FORAGE: Snow Gander, Jade Murphy, Kerry Porter, Hayley Sturt.
Teen left 'holding the bag' caught with drug hoard on way to schoolies
No comments
A teenager was caught in possession of 40 ecstasy tablets on his way to schoolies. File picture
'This is the time to move on': Summer Street business hits the market
No comments
Owner of Golfungy,, Alex Ross-Edwards, has put the Summer Street business up for sale. Picture by Carla Freedman.
More from my region
Pointer sale
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Pointer sale
A wedding on 11/11 saw wishes come true for James and Alexandra
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
No comments
Newlyweds Alexandra and James Hughes shared a private kiss prior to their wedding reception. Picture by Steven Healy, from The Memento Team
Sweaty washing machine burglar makes sobering admission: 'I'm dumb'
Western Advocate
Western Advocate
File picture
Man narrowly avoids jail for driving while disqualified
Cowra Guardian
Cowra Guardian
No comments
Man narrowly avoids jail for driving while disqualified
More national stories
Great sadness settles after Indigenous leader's death
Mr Albanese said the truth spoken by Indigenous leader Yunupingu would remain after his death. (Aaron Bunch/AAP PHOTOS)
Man allegedly crashes into police station while three times the legal limit
The man allegedly returned a postive reading after the incident. Picture by Carla Freedman
It's flu season again, here's how to sidestep the sniffles this year
No comments
A masked woman buying citrus fruit. Picture by Anna Shvets
Is running the best anti-ageing exercise?
No comments
A new Nature journal study suggests regular endurance exercise like running, swimming and cycling could be the best activity for cell health. File picture.