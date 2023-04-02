'Rare' photograph of Orange's returned WWI soldiers resurfaces

A 'rare' photograph of Orange's returned World War I soldiers recently graced the doorstep of the city's historical hub.
Depicting 18 men (and one dog), the picture was captured in front of a two-storey brick building by Orange photographer William Bursle and is titled 'Orange District Returned Soldiers Club', dated 1918 to 1919.
Soldiers' names are all still in tact, written in calligraphy with an ink pen at the base of the photograph to show the following:
(Back Row) W.D. Eyles (Treasurer), C.E. Finch, W. Davidson, C. Waters, R. Burns, P. Hines, J.H. Ferguson, W. Cotter, P. Martin.
(Front Row) G.H. Tait, F. Garratt, R.J. Holm, R.E. Linklater, G.E. Colvin (President), M.H. Stewart (Secretary), F. Oates, E.C. Hill, P.H. Callaghan.
Frame and all, the resurfaced photo is the third version of its kind and was donated by Orange resident, Jean Kennedy to the Orange & District Historical Society.
Showing both officers and privates without their official hats on, today's historical group initially starting digging through records for more information.
Energy levels were already high after a package with a collection of Orange Town Band photos from the past had arrived for the history buffs to sift through.
Member Liz Edwards eventually met with Orange War Memorial Museum's Charlie Everett, where a faded photo of the same group of soldiers was found; each of the men wearing hats to determine their rank in this one.
"We were already excited, but when I had a closer look and saw this photograph of the WWI soldiers, I thought 'that's the real thing to be excited about here'," she said.
"Because we'd never seen anything like it before."
There are army service records of all returned soldiers from WWI and various newspaper articles about those returned from the frontline.
But to see clear names linked by a picture to identify each person physically, Ms Edwards said it "was something else entirely".
"We only had [information like that on] Arthur Colvin in the centre front and William Eyles in the top left, we knew who they were, but none of the others at all," she said.
"So when we finally got the third version of the photo with the names on it, we were just absolutely delighted; and so were the Orange RSL [members] and they've now got that photo."
Other group members, Jim Coffey and John Kich, said the shot's location was taken from the eastern edge of Robertson Park.
This is near the western side of the Parkview Hotel, which was 'Tattersall's Hotel' at the time, where a person is also depicted looking down at the men having their picture taken below.
They can be seen at the top of the photograph to the left - leaning on the window sill of the building behind the group of soldiers.
"You never know who's going to come into the historical society and what they're going to bring in, nearly every week we get some really interesting surprises," Ms Edwards said.
And this, this was definitely one of those [surprises].- Orange & District Historical Society member, Liz Edwards.
Dubbed the society's "expert photo restorer", Orange's Robert Bruce digitally enhanced the photograph to return it to a higher level of quality.
The original photo has been given to Chris Culvin, president of the Orange RSL, where it will be displayed in the branch's collection of precious war memorabilia.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
