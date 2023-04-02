Lake Canobolas film selected for international exhibit

Orange filmmaker Vince Lovecchio says he wants to inspire the next generation of artists after his Lake Canobolas dam short film was selected for an international exhibition.
Mr Lovecchio's four and a half minute movie, titled The Overflow, was shot after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted in 2020 but has only just premiered.
It was handpicked from entries across the globe to be shown in the Nature 2023 exhibition at the CICA Museum in South Korea during March.
Mr Lovecchio said he wanted younger artists living in Orange to follow his lead and revealed that the entire film was shot using just his mobile.
"It was such an honour and privilege to be chosen," he said.
"I really wanted to send a message out to all the young creative people out there.
"The film is actually shot on my phone and I think these days that young people are very fortunate to have access to technology.
"It opens up this possibility for expression.
"It's a much easier process than when I was young. I'd encourage everyone to give it a go, get out there and make films."
Mr Lovecchio said he drew parallels to his feelings during the pandemic and the flow of the water, specifically about letting life take its course.
"I made it while we had all those COVID restrictions in place," he said.
"People were going through a terrible period, experiencing high anxiety and a real disconnect in a social sense. People weren't sure of what the outcome would be.
"As an artist we are always looking for imagery that can speak for you in a metaphorical sense.
"As I was walking across the footbridge I realised that just by being in that environment and seeing nature around me I had a very simple thought - this all just continues regardless.
"Whether we are here or not, COVID or no COVID. This natural process continues.
"It made me feel really good to think my situation will pass."
You can watch Vince's film at the top of this article.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au
