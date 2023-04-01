Residents might need to practice their parking skills with a host of changes in the CBD to be considered at the next Orange City Council meeting.
Parking on Lords Place, Kite Street, Anson Street, Moulder Street, McLachlan Street and William Street will be front and centre at Tuesday's meeting.
Specifically, changes to angles at which people can park will be voted on.
Most notable are the proposed alterations to street parking on Lords Place, Kite Street, Anson Street and Moulder Street.
The recommendation states that council slightly change the parking angle from 45 degrees to 60 degrees.
The changes are in response to a GHD-led parking study which stated that the Lords Place South works would remove several carparks.
The study recommended to council that if the angle was increased by 15 degrees on Lords Place and adjacent streets, more parking spots would open up.
The project would cost $15,000 to be taken from the existing sign budget.
The revised total number of car parks would be:
Over on William Street, between Byng and Dalton Streets, the recommendation is for a 45 degree parking angle to be formally adopted.
Currently there is no enforced angle, which results in a default of parallel parking.
However it has been noted by council that the majority of vehicles choose to park at a 45 degree angle and parking tickets have not been issued to anyone who fails to parallel park.
The cost is projected to be $3000 to be funded from the sign budget.
Similarly, on McLachlan Street between Bathurst Road and Warrendine Street, parallel parking could be on the way out.
A recommendation will be made to change the current parking conditions of parallel to 45 degrees.
The width of the street and placement of trees were cited as reasons as to why parallel parking was difficult.
Council papers also revealed that several vehicles had received tickets for parking at a 45 degree angle and that council had later been sent an email requesting changes to the existing rule.This was followed by community consultation.
It would cost $2000.
Council will meet on April 4.
