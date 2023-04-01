The future of pharmacy: Intern program could put an extra $30,000 in Kayla's pockets

A university graduate who started working at Blooms The Chemist when she was in high school is a step closer to becoming a registered pharmacist after taking part in a new internship program.
The chain of chemists started the 2023 Future of Pharmacy Intern Program this year and among the first cohort of interns is Kayla Gibson from Orange.
Miss Gibson grew up in Orange and completed a four-year Bachelor of Pharmacy degree at Charles Sturt University in Orange and said she hopes to stay in the city and continue working at Blooms once the internship ends.
The internship itself provides each intern with a cumulative financial incentive of $30,000 over three years.
They receive receive $5000 at the end of their first year and if they remain employed full-time with Blooms at the end of their second and third years they will each receive an additional $10,000 and $15,000 respectively.
"I finished my degree through university and then I have a one year internship with Pharmaceutical Society of Australia," she said.
"It's been really good so far, it's a challenge trying to study outside of work hours but Blooms Orange is really good at supporting me through the process and being flexible. I have workshops on that sometimes I need to say, 'tomorrow I'm doing a workshop in Sydney' that I've had to take work off for.
"When I was in school I was always really passionate about chemistry and maths and then I put those subjects into a career advice website and pharmacy came up so then I went to Blooms the Chemist and asked if I could do some work experience there and I loved it.- Kayla Gibson
"Through Pharmaceutical Society of Australia, I have workshops with them but Blooms are doing a new internship program this year with all there interns across Australia that are providing us with a heap of support.
"It's been really great and supportive, Blooms have been really trying hard to show their support and help throughout our study.
"We've been doing online workshops where we do clinical tutorials and they also give us a heap of business perspective tips."
Miss Gibson has planned to be a pharmacist for a long time.
"When I was in school I was always really passionate about chemistry and maths and then I put those subjects into a career advice website and pharmacy came up so then I went to Blooms the Chemist and asked if I could do some work experience there and I loved it," she said.
"I was only about 16 and I've worked there ever since.
"I started as a junior and then I worked as a casual pharmacy student whilst I was studying at university and then I began my intern program working full-time at the beginning of this year.
Once the internship is complete, Miss Gibson, who has a provisional registration, will be able to become a licensed pharmacist.
"Once I finish a certain amount of hours working full-time then I will go to Sydney and sit two exams, which will be with the Pharmacy Board of Australia and from then on I'm fully registered," she said.
Last weekend Miss Gibson also attended a large Australian Pharmacy Professional conference on the Gold Coast where Blooms sent the majority of its interns.
"It was a really great opportunity for us all to build connections with the other interns, which is more support for us and then also with all the partners, all the owners from across Australia and other colleagues, so that was a really good experience," she said.
"It's the biggest pharmacy conference in the southern hemisphere, so it was very impressive.
The Blooms internship program is available to a maximum of 40 interns who must be continually employed full time in a Blooms The Chemist pharmacy for the duration of the three years.
Blooms The Chemist Chief Executive Officer Emmanuel Vavoulas said the program allows interns to learn from support office leaders as well as learning from individual pharmacy owners.
"The current personnel shortage in the pharmacy industry and the growing need for quality, skilled healthcare workers in Australia means it's important that we grow and develop talented pharmacists within our brand," he said.
The first cohort of 28 interns began the program with a view to complete their first year by December 31, 2023, second by the end of 2024 and third by the end of 2025.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
