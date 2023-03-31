When 17 year-old Joseph Moulder stole a silk handkerchief from a gentleman at a London fair in 1816, he set in motion events that would lead to him becoming one of Orange's founders.
Moulder is now synonymous with Orange with a large street, park and even a velodrome bearing his name.
But unlike Byng, Clinton or Churchill Street, all named after great British figures; Moulder Street is named after a seemingly average pickpocket.
He was found guilty of the offence at the Old Bailey in London on May 29, 1816 and sentenced to either seven years transportation or for life (records say both).
He was also listed in court documents as Joseph Moulden but this looks like an administrative error.
By 1822 he was set up in Bathurst and was assigned to work for James Blackman Junior three years later.
After earning his ticket of leave he was granted 1200 acres near the current site of Bloomfield where he made his home.
He would go on to build the oldest-standing house in Orange in 1858, Endsleigh House, and found success as a pastoralist and orchardist in addition to his construction endeavours.
In an interesting twist to an already eventful life, it's claimed that Moulder was present at the wedding of bushranger Ben Hall and that the outlaw used the Moulder farm as a hiding place.
By the time Moulder died in 1866 he had seen Orange grow from a tiny settlement on the edge of the colony into a bustling town.
The coming of the railway a decade after his death would cement the Colour City as a centre of economic growth and importance to NSW, a legacy that continues to this day.
In terms of Moulder's own legacy, some of his children's names now adorn Orange streets including Edward, Dora, William, Caroline and Catto.
Dora's husband John McLachlan also had a street named after him and he was instrumental in the establishment of the mansion now occupied by Kinross Wolaroi School.
Not bad for a would-be pickpocket.
Reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News.
