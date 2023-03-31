Water-intensive agriculture could continue to flourish in the wet years and the land could be used for other purposes or left fallow in dry times.

Sufficient environment flows would provide for cultural water and aquatic ecosystems.

New dams or the raising of dam walls should not be permitted to ensure river health.

A circular water economy could be effected in mining and manufacturing.

Recycling of water is to be encouraged, but only where there are sufficient environmental flows remaining (NOTE: stormwater harvesting in Summer Hill Creek is not sustainable as the creek is already stressed due to over-extraction).

Indigenous people should be included in all decision-making to ensure cultural access to water.