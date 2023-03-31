The Global Commission on the Economics of Water has published this document in March 2023 as an interim report before the final recommendations next year.
It's timely as governments in many countries assume that water resources are infinite and can be exploited without limit.
The main findings are that water worldwide has been mismanaged for decades and that has led to a a global crisis.
It states there will be a 40 per cent shortfall in freshwater supply by 2030. Just think about it. That is an extremely severe water shortage in seven years' time.
No country or ecosystem will be spared, although the consequences will be harsher for those in developing countries.
As with climate change, the countries that contribute the least to the environmental problem will be the ones who suffer most.
The report suggests actions are urgently needed. These include:
At a regional level, there is much that could be achieved. For example:
Finally, we should stop assuming that there will be perpetual growth.
It's complete folly to think that we can continue to build dams (or raise walls) and extract water from our rivers and creeks in a region with finite water resources.
What next? A pipeline from the sea?
Here is the link to the report: Turning the Tide (watercommission.org)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.